Chris Wilder's future hangs in the balance with no definitive outcome from boardroom talks about the Sheffield United manager.

Despite reports of a meeting on Thursday to review Wilder's fate, at the time of going to press it was believed no decision had been reached.

It is three weeks since the Blades missed promotion back to the Premier League after Sunderland beat them with one of the last kicks of the Championship play-off final.

But shortly after 19-year-old Nigerian Ehije Ukaki became their first signing this summer and third driven by artificial intelligence since scientists and AI enthusiasts Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy bought the club, stories emerged that Wilder's job was under review.

The board appear split between those who support Wilder, and those who want him moved on.

Even Wilder staying could be damaging if trust is fractured, and counter-productive if working relationships no longer work. Fan trust is delicate too, with the co-owners yet to communicate meaningfully.

If Wider going would be bad after he not only rebuilt a record-breakingly dismal squad and with it relationships with supporters, uncertainty could be even more corrosive.

It is widespread in Yorkshire football with Sheffield Wednesday's manager Danny Rohl making no secret of his wish to leave, but the Owls unable to act until he does.

REVIEW: Chris Wilder's future as Sheffield United manager is in doubt (Image: David Klein / Sportimage)

Under a transfer embargo over their failure to pay wages in full and on time in May, they are not in a position to sack the German. A pay-off would be prohibitive, as would legal action if they tried to dodge it.

Meanwhile Middlesbrough sacked Michael Carrick last week after a painstaking review of their season. The Blades do not have that time.

They ought to have known what they were getting, and liked it enough to talk Wilder up before completing their Christmas takeover, then hand him a new contract until 2028. Reports of a break clause minimising compensation were he to be sacked should not alter that.

Likewise, Wilder should have recognised science-driven investors intent on taking the Blades' scouting to a new technological level.

CO-OWNERS: Steven Rosen (left) and Helmy Eltoukhy (Image: Richard Sellers/Press Association)

The mid-season compromise seemed to be that Wilder signed five targets he and his network identified, and the board got two AI signings. The closest Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres have got to the first team was when the latter was an unused substitute in April's dead rubber at Stoke City.

Wilder talked up his willingness to embrace technology alongside more traditional methods, and made clear some weeks earlier there would be no sulks if he did not get everything he wanted in the window.

Leeds United were very keen on Gustavo Hamer then, and now have Premier League money if they want to force the issue. Goalkeeper Michael Cooper looks ready to step up, so the Blades must hope he is not in too much of a rush. Wilder cast doubt on whether Anel Ahmedhodzic would stay without promotion.

Rhian Brewster is yet to sign a new contract.

LIMBO: Danny Rohl wants to leave Sheffield Wednesday but has not gone yet (Image: Steve Ellis)

Someone may have to go but the Blades know from Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in 2023 the perils of being made to wait.

As good as they were last season, they need to be better. A fit Oliver Arblaster would help, but signings are required.

Centre-half is a priority and Jimmy Dunne – who they failed to sign in January – and Harry Darling are free agents but unlikely to want to wait too long to decide their futures.

Ollie McBurnie has been linked with a return, but Hull City are keen too.

There was no rush to get Wilder's autograph on a contract in January.

“It gives stability to the football club, to the players as well, knowing that we're here for the medium-to-long-term future," he said then.

Now there is only uncertainty.

Of Yorkshire's Championship clubs, only Hull can say with confidence who will be in their dugout on the opening weekend of next season, having only appointed Sergej Jakirovic this week.