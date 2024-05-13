Sheffield United are reportedly planning an £8m swoop for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Black Cats academy and defied his tender years in a stellar 2023/24 campaign. He made a total of 45 league appearances, missing only the final day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are plotting a summer swoop for the England under-21 international. Blades boss Chris Wilder is said to want a new number one, with Wes Foderingham out of contract and Ivo Grbic proving inconsistent.

Grbic joined Sheffield United in the January transfer window, arriving with impressive pedigree. However, he did not prove to be the assured presence Blades fans hoped he would be.

Sunderland's Anthony Patterson is said to be attracting interest. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Sheffield United are among the clubs to have been linked with Viktor Johansson, who appears set to depart Rotherham United following their relegation to League One. The report claims a move for Johansson has been stalled with Sheffield United looking to aim higher.

Sunderland reportedly want more than the £8m Sheffield United are preparing to fork up, although it could be the best offer they get. Premier League outfits Liverpool and Wolves are also said to have an eye on the talented stopper.