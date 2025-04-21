Sheffield United player ratings: A couple of 7/10s, but one 5/10 as Blades turn their attentions to Championship play-offs after Turf loss at Burnley

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings in Monday’s Championship game against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Cooper: Could have maybe done better with first goal, being pedantic. 6

Choudhury: Had to stay attentive with Anthony. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Erred when he felled Hannibal for a clear penalty. 5

Sheffield United's Tom Cannon celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Robinson: Restored to the side and stayed strong. 7

Burrows: His deliveries deserted him a little.

Peck: Put himself about, without being at his best. 6

Souza: Couldn’t exert the influence he can. 6

Burnley's Zian Flemming (centre) is fouled by Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Brereton-Diaz: Barracked by home fans continually for Blackburn links. 6

Cannon: Scoring his first goal in 13 games for Blades was the main highlight for United. 6

Hamer: Showed moments of class. 7

Moore: Had an early chance but little change out of Esteve and Egan-Riley after. Unwitting involvement in hosts’ opener. 6

Substitutes: Rak-Sakyi (Breteton Diaz 60). Lively. 7

Campbell (Cannon 60) 6.

Seriki (Souza 74), 6.

McCallum (Burrows 75) 6.

Brewster (Peck 81).