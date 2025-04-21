Sheffield United player ratings: A couple of 7/10s, but one 5/10 as Blades turn their attentions to Championship play-offs after Turf loss at Burnley
Cooper: Could have maybe done better with first goal, being pedantic. 6
Choudhury: Had to stay attentive with Anthony. 6
Ahmedhodzic: Erred when he felled Hannibal for a clear penalty. 5
Robinson: Restored to the side and stayed strong. 7
Burrows: His deliveries deserted him a little.
Peck: Put himself about, without being at his best. 6
Souza: Couldn’t exert the influence he can. 6
Brereton-Diaz: Barracked by home fans continually for Blackburn links. 6
Cannon: Scoring his first goal in 13 games for Blades was the main highlight for United. 6
Hamer: Showed moments of class. 7
Moore: Had an early chance but little change out of Esteve and Egan-Riley after. Unwitting involvement in hosts’ opener. 6
Substitutes: Rak-Sakyi (Breteton Diaz 60). Lively. 7
Campbell (Cannon 60) 6.
Seriki (Souza 74), 6.
McCallum (Burrows 75) 6.
Brewster (Peck 81).
Not unused: A Davies, Gilchrist, Holding, O’Hare.
