Sheffield United outclassed Luton Town in their 2-0 victory - and there were impressive displays all over the pitch .

Chris Wilder's men dominated from start to finish, while Rob Edwards' Hatters looked disjointed and out of their depth.

Chris Wilder’s men dominated from start to finish, while Rob Edwards’ Hatters looked disjointed and out of their depth.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Sheffield United’s win over Luton Town.

Michael Cooper - Not a busy afternoon for the goalkeeper but he was solid when called upon. 7

Alfie Gilchrist - Prone to the occasional rush of blood but also made some important challenges. 7

Harry Souttar - A commanding centre-back display, even if Luton did not offer much going forward. 7

Sheffield United outclassed Luton Town at Bramall Lane. | Joe Kelly / Sportimage

Anel Ahmedhodzic - See above. Tidy and composed against a toothless attack. 7

Sam McCallum - Substituted after 70 minutes but it looked as if he could have played all day. 8

Oliver Arblaster - Back in the thick of it and back to looking like he has a future in the Premier League. 8

Vinicius Souza - Flying into tackles one minute and getting Sheffield United on the front foot the next. Not a bad midfielder to have at Championship level. 8

Callum O’Hare - Energetic and forward-thinking, one of the many thorns in Luton’s side. 8

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - The chief tormentor of Luton’s ragged defence. A dazzling display from the talented wideman. 9

Rhian Brewster - Buzzed around throughout, harassing defenders and moving the Blades forward with neat touches. 8

Kieffer Moore - A bruising focal point who linked play effectively all afternoon. 8

Substitutes

Gustavo Hamer - Shored up the Sheffield United midfield in the latter stages. 6

Andre Brooks - Added some legs to the attack. 6

Rhys Norrington-Davies - Did his job as Sheffield United stayed on top. 6

Tyrese Campbell - Looked lively and was unlucky to see an effort hit the post. 7