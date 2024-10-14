Sheffield United are among the clubs interested in Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie, according to a report.

The left-back recently landed his first Scotland call-up and has established himself as a key figure at Pittodrie. However, he is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 season unless an agreement with his current employers can be reached.

According to transfer specialist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United are among the clubs to have cast an admiring glance towards the defender.

Preston North End, led by former Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom, are also said to be keen, while Stoke City have also been linked.

Jack MacKenzie is a key figure for Aberdeen. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The trio are reportedly more likely make a move next summer, rather than in the January transfer window.

MacKenzie is a product of Aberdeen’s academy and made his first-team debut in March 2021. He has since amassed over 100 appearances for the club and is considered among the best left-backs north of the border.

Sheffield United have also been linked with Leicester City’s Tom Cannon, who is currently on loan at Stoke City.