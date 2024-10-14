Sheffield United have reportedly retained an interest in Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, despite his summer loan move to Stoke City.

The 21-year-old was a wanted man in the previous transfer window, having endured a difficult maiden campaign at Leicester.

He was a bit-part player as the Foxes clinched the Championship title, suggesting he would not be a regular fixture in the Premier League.

Tom Cannon joined Stoke City on loan in the summer transfer window. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He recently opened his account for the Potters in style, delivering a four-goal haul in a single game as Stoke dismantled Portsmouth.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leicester have an option to recall Cannon in January. This could put interested parties on alert, with the Blades and the Baggies still thought to be interested.

Stoke could also reportedly look at a permanent deal, although are under new management following the appointment of Narcis Pelach.

Leicester are thought to be hopeful Cannon’s exploits at Stoke could help them pocket the £10m they wanted for him in the summer.