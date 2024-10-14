Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion 'keen' on £10m attacker as Leicester City face transfer decision
The 21-year-old was a wanted man in the previous transfer window, having endured a difficult maiden campaign at Leicester.
He was a bit-part player as the Foxes clinched the Championship title, suggesting he would not be a regular fixture in the Premier League.
Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion were among the clubs linked with the frontman, who is a Republic of Ireland international. However, it was Stoke who won the race when they landed Cannon on a season-long loan deal.
He recently opened his account for the Potters in style, delivering a four-goal haul in a single game as Stoke dismantled Portsmouth.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leicester have an option to recall Cannon in January. This could put interested parties on alert, with the Blades and the Baggies still thought to be interested.
Stoke could also reportedly look at a permanent deal, although are under new management following the appointment of Narcis Pelach.
Leicester are thought to be hopeful Cannon’s exploits at Stoke could help them pocket the £10m they wanted for him in the summer.
Sheffield United’s line has been led by Kieffer Moore this season, following his arrival from AFC Bournemouth. The Blades are level on points at the Championship summit with Sunderland, who were also linked with Cannon over the summer.
