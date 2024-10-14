Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion 'keen' on £10m attacker as Leicester City face transfer decision

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:38 BST
Sheffield United have reportedly retained an interest in Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, despite his summer loan move to Stoke City.

The 21-year-old was a wanted man in the previous transfer window, having endured a difficult maiden campaign at Leicester.

He was a bit-part player as the Foxes clinched the Championship title, suggesting he would not be a regular fixture in the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion were among the clubs linked with the frontman, who is a Republic of Ireland international. However, it was Stoke who won the race when they landed Cannon on a season-long loan deal.

Tom Cannon joined Stoke City on loan in the summer transfer window.Tom Cannon joined Stoke City on loan in the summer transfer window.
Tom Cannon joined Stoke City on loan in the summer transfer window. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He recently opened his account for the Potters in style, delivering a four-goal haul in a single game as Stoke dismantled Portsmouth.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leicester have an option to recall Cannon in January. This could put interested parties on alert, with the Blades and the Baggies still thought to be interested.

Stoke could also reportedly look at a permanent deal, although are under new management following the appointment of Narcis Pelach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester are thought to be hopeful Cannon’s exploits at Stoke could help them pocket the £10m they wanted for him in the summer.

Sheffield United’s line has been led by Kieffer Moore this season, following his arrival from AFC Bournemouth. The Blades are level on points at the Championship summit with Sunderland, who were also linked with Cannon over the summer.

Related topics:Leicester CityWest BromStoke City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice