Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough 'target' unveiled by Championship club on deadline day
The Yorkshire trio had all been reported as interested parties, while there was also talk of interest from Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion.
However, Cannon will be representing the Potters for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign after penning a season-long loan deal.
He said: “Stoke City is a massive club, with an exciting young team and I’m absolutely delighted to be joining.
“I’ve had loads of messages from the supporters. I’m feeling the love from them already and being appreciated at a club is massive. I’m hoping I can get off the mark as soon as possible and repay them with goals.
“What they will see is me working my socks off and being up for it, and when I get an opportunity, I can put it away.”
Cannon joined Leicester last year, sealing a permanent switch from Everton. He managed just 13 league outings as the Foxes won the Championship title, hindered by injury.
Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that most clubs in the Championship wanted to sign Tom this summer, so it’s a huge vote of confidence that he has opted for Stoke City.
“His arrival is testament to his faith in the squad we are building and in the way he believes we can develop him as a footballer, and I can’t wait to see him representing our club on the field.
“With the signings we have made this summer adding to the attacking quality we already had in the building, we believe we now have the firepower to climb the table and enjoy a successful campaign.”
