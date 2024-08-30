Stoke City have won the race to sign Leicester City forward Tom Cannon, who had been linked with the likes of Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The Yorkshire trio had all been reported as interested parties, while there was also talk of interest from Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion.

However, Cannon will be representing the Potters for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign after penning a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Stoke City is a massive club, with an exciting young team and I’m absolutely delighted to be joining.

“I’ve had loads of messages from the supporters. I’m feeling the love from them already and being appreciated at a club is massive. I’m hoping I can get off the mark as soon as possible and repay them with goals.

“What they will see is me working my socks off and being up for it, and when I get an opportunity, I can put it away.”

Stoke City have won the race to sign Leicester City's Tom Cannon. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cannon joined Leicester last year, sealing a permanent switch from Everton. He managed just 13 league outings as the Foxes won the Championship title, hindered by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that most clubs in the Championship wanted to sign Tom this summer, so it’s a huge vote of confidence that he has opted for Stoke City.

“His arrival is testament to his faith in the squad we are building and in the way he believes we can develop him as a footballer, and I can’t wait to see him representing our club on the field.