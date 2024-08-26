Luton Town join Sheffield United in 'race' to sign Leicester City forward
The 21-year-old was an in-demand figure last summer, while on the books of Everton. He had enjoyed an explosive loan spell at Preston North End and was linked with an array of Championship clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United.
Leicester won the race for his signature but injury blighted his maiden Foxes campaign. Despite Cannon’s limited involvement, Leicester managed to secure an immediate promotion to their Premier League.
The club’s return to the top flight has cast doubt upon Cannon’s future and he has once again been the subject of reports regarding Championship interest.
Sheffield United have been credited with interest in the Republic of Ireland international, as have Stoke.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Luton are prepared to do battle with the Blades and the Potters to bring Cannon on board.
Leicester are said to be open to selling Cannon, rather than loaning him back to the second tier. it has been claimed he could cost as much as £7m, with Sheffield United thought to be working on a loan-to-buy deal.
Luton were relegated from the Premier League last season and have had a difficult start to life back in the second tier. The Hatters have failed to win any of their opening three league fixtures, losing twice and drawing once.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.