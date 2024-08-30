Leicester City forward Tom Cannon is reportedly due at Stoke City for a medical, despite reports of interest from Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a raft of Championship clubs this summer, with Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion among those reported to be admirers.

There has also been plenty of reported interest from Yorkshire, with the Blades, Tigers and Boro all mentioned as potential destinations.

However, it appears Stoke are pulling away in the race to secure his signature. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Cannon is heading to Stoke for a medical.

It is believed he will be checked over with a view to completing a season-long loan move to Staffordshire.

Cannon was at the centre of transfer speculation last summer, when he was on the fringes of Everton’s senior set-up. He had shown his Championship credentials with an impressive loan stint at Preston North and attracted plenty of interest.