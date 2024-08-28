Hull City 'join chase' for Sheffield United and Sunderland transfer target with £5m bid
For the second summer running, Cannon is at the centre of intense speculation regarding a move. Last year, he was eyed by a raft of Championship clubs while on the fringes of Everton’s first team.
A year later, he is on the fringes at Leicester and being linked with an array of Championship outfits. Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Luton Town have been credited with interest, while Sunderland were reported to have tabled a bid.
According to Football Insider, Hull have emerged as an interested party and made an attempt to lure Cannon to the MKM Stadium. The Tigers are believed to have offered £5m for the services of the Foxes marksman, who represents the Republic of Ireland at international level.
Norwich City are also said to be in the hunt for the 21-year-old, who Leicester are understood to want £7m for. Despite Cannon’s struggles last season, he would arguably be a coup for any of the reportedly interested parties.
He enjoyed a productive loan spell at Preston North End in 2023, sending his value skyrocketing and prompting a bid from Leicester. Although the Foxes enjoyed a title triumph last term, Cannon was restricted to a bit-part role by injury and stern competition.
