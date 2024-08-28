Hull City have reportedly joined the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland in the race to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

For the second summer running, Cannon is at the centre of intense speculation regarding a move. Last year, he was eyed by a raft of Championship clubs while on the fringes of Everton’s first team.

According to Football Insider, Hull have emerged as an interested party and made an attempt to lure Cannon to the MKM Stadium. The Tigers are believed to have offered £5m for the services of the Foxes marksman, who represents the Republic of Ireland at international level.

Norwich City are also said to be in the hunt for the 21-year-old, who Leicester are understood to want £7m for. Despite Cannon’s struggles last season, he would arguably be a coup for any of the reportedly interested parties.