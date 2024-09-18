Stoke City have appointed former Huddersfield Town caretaker Narcis Pelach as their new head coach.

The Championship outfit parted ways with Steven Schumacher earlier this week, wielding the axe after three defeats from their opening five league games.

Pelach was immediately linked with the vacancy and reports later claimed a compensation agreement had been reached with Norwich City, who were employing the 36-year-old as a first-team coach.

A familiar face in West Yorkshire, Pelach was an assistant head coach during the Huddersfield reigns of Carlos Corberan and Mark Fotheringham. He also led the club on an interim basis on two separate occasions.

After putting pen to paper, Pelach said: “I feel a great excitement and sense of responsibility to Stoke City and can’t thank John Coates and Jon Walters enough for giving me this opportunity.

“I’ve had other chances to become a head coach in England and in other countries. But once I saw in their eyes how passionate they are about the club and how much they want to embrace a different identity and philosophy, I could not refuse and, once I’m in, I’m all in.

Former Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach has taken charge of Stoke City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“I know the league, I know the opposition and I already know about our players. The level of the squad is good. I believe in them and I will create a playing style that suits their qualities.

“The methodology will be different, the training will be intense every day, sometimes it won’t be comfortable and players and coaches will be challenged a lot.

“But, if we get it right and do something together that owners, players, supporters and staff emotionally believe in, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Before joining Huddersfield, Pelach accumulated management experience with spells in charge of UE Figueres and CF Peralada in his native Spain.

He has been followed to Stoke by former Huddersfield goalkeeping coach Paul Clements, as well as ex-Terriers coach Dean Whitehead. The latter has left Barnsley in order to form part of Pelach’s team.

Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcis is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around.

“He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the club.

“Having been a head coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcis was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.

“We are delighted that – after talking to John (Coates) and myself – Narcis was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.