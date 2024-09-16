Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals axe former Bradford City man as head coach
The 40-year-old took charge of the Potters in December 2023, leaving Plymouth Argyle to take the reins. He led the club to a 17th-placed finish in the Championship last term before recently overseeing his first pre-season and summer transfer window at the helm.
Stoke have won two and lost three of their opening five games, form not deemed good enough for Schumacher to remain in post.
Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “My role as sporting director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City. After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.
“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals.
“As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”
Schumacher’s fellow coaches Mark Hughes, Chris Cohen, Peter Cavanagh and Elliot Turner have also moved on.
The club’s chair John Coates added: “Steven, Mark, Chris, Peter and Elliot depart with our thanks for their efforts and with our best wishes for their future careers.
“We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season. I continue to be hugely thankful to the club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support.”
