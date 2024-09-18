Former Huddersfield Town coach set for Stoke City job as compensation 'agreed' with Norwich City
The Potters axed Schumacher earlier this week, taking action after three defeats in the club’s opening five league fixtures.
Pelach quickly emerged as a contender, as reports suggested Stoke had engaged the Norwich coach in talks. According to The Pink Un, compensation has been agreed with Pelach now clear to take charge of the Potters.
He was in in attendance for Stoke’s Carabao Cup clash with Fleetwood Town last night (September 17).
Pelach managed UE Figueres and CF Peralada in Spain before being brought to British shores by Huddersfield. He worked closely with Carlos Corberan during his reign as Terriers boss and also assisted Mark Fotheringham.
Pelach was appointed as Huddersfield’s interim manager on two separate occasions, with his final stint coming before the appointment of Neil Warnock.
He linked up with another former Huddersfield boss in David Wagner last year, joining Norwich as a first-team coach. The 36-year-old retained his role but now appears set for an opportunity to be an EFL head coach in his own right.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.