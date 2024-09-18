Stoke City look set to appoint former Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach as Steven Schumacher’s successor.

The Potters axed Schumacher earlier this week, taking action after three defeats in the club’s opening five league fixtures.

Pelach quickly emerged as a contender, as reports suggested Stoke had engaged the Norwich coach in talks. According to The Pink Un, compensation has been agreed with Pelach now clear to take charge of the Potters.

He was in in attendance for Stoke’s Carabao Cup clash with Fleetwood Town last night (September 17).

Former Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach watched Stoke City host Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Pelach managed UE Figueres and CF Peralada in Spain before being brought to British shores by Huddersfield. He worked closely with Carlos Corberan during his reign as Terriers boss and also assisted Mark Fotheringham.

Pelach was appointed as Huddersfield’s interim manager on two separate occasions, with his final stint coming before the appointment of Neil Warnock.