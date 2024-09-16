Norwich City have reportedly given Stoke City permission to speak to former Huddersfield Town coach Narcis Pelach.

Stoke have taken action following an underwhelming start to the season, axing Steven Schumacher just five games into their Championship campaign.

Ryan Shawcross and Alex Morris have taken the reins temporarily, although it appears the Potters are moving swiftly in their hunt for a permanent successor.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Stoke have been given permission to speak to Norwich’s first-team coach Pelach. The 36-year-old joined the Canaries last year, having previously served as an assistant to Carlos Corberan and Mark Fotheringham at Huddersfield.

Narcis Pelach had two spells as interim manager of Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He also had two stints as caretaker boss following the respective departures of the aforementioned duo.

Pelach linked up with a former Huddersfield boss at Norwich, taking on a role alongside David Wagner. Norwich parted ways with Wagner at the end of last season but Pelach remained in post.

It now appears he could be in line for a shot at being a permanent number one in the Championship. He boasts managerial experience accumulated from spells in charge of UE Figueres and CF Peralada in his native Spain.