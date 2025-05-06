Sheffield United promotion-winner and ex-Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa man looking for new club after exit
A familiar face at Bramall Lane, the 34-year-old spent six years on the books of the Blades between 2017 and 2023.
He was part of the club’s Championship promotion-winning squad in 2019 and again helped the Blades secure Premier League football in 2023.
The Republic of Ireland international did not follow Sheffield United to the promised land on the second occasion, instead joining Stoke.
Two years and 42 appearances later, the former Doncaster and Aston Villa man is seeking pastures new.
He is among four senior players to have been released by the Potters and will depart alongside Jordan Thompson, Michael Rose and Lynden Gooch.
Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “Our thanks and best wishes also go to Lynden, Michael and Enda, each of whom carried themselves with the utmost professionalism throughout their time as Stoke City players.
“In terms of our loan players, we are grateful to them all for their efforts and hope they enjoyed, valued and benefited from the opportunity to represent Stoke City.
“Ahead of a summer in which we will once again need to be agile in our recruitment endeavours, it stands us in good stead to have forged strong relationships with their parent clubs and showcased Stoke City as an attractive proposition for talented young players.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.