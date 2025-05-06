Former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers defender Enda Stevens will leave Stoke City upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

A familiar face at Bramall Lane, the 34-year-old spent six years on the books of the Blades between 2017 and 2023.

He was part of the club’s Championship promotion-winning squad in 2019 and again helped the Blades secure Premier League football in 2023.

Enda Stevens made over 200 appearances for Sheffield United. | Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

Two years and 42 appearances later, the former Doncaster and Aston Villa man is seeking pastures new.

He is among four senior players to have been released by the Potters and will depart alongside Jordan Thompson, Michael Rose and Lynden Gooch.

Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “Our thanks and best wishes also go to Lynden, Michael and Enda, each of whom carried themselves with the utmost professionalism throughout their time as Stoke City players.

Enda Stevens has spent the last two years at Stoke City. | Warren Little/Getty Images

“In terms of our loan players, we are grateful to them all for their efforts and hope they enjoyed, valued and benefited from the opportunity to represent Stoke City.