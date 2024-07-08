Sheffield United table 'offer' for ex-Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth man as Portsmouth show 'interest'
The 34-year-old’s eight years at Newcastle have come to an end and he is currently available to snap up as a free agent. According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Sheffield United have approached Ritchie about a fresh start in South Yorkshire.
He is also said to have attracted interest from Portsmouth, who he started his professional career with. A winger by trade, Ritchie can also operate as a full-back and played there regularly for the Magpies.
Although Portsmouth gave Ritchie his start in the senior game, it was at Swindon Town that he truly emerged on the map. Ritchie lit up League Two and League One, earning a move to AFC Bournemouth.
Playing under Eddie Howe, who would later manage him at Newcastle, Ritchie thrived and was key as the Cherries sealed promotion to the top flight. A move to Newcastle followed and he left St James’ Park with 215 appearances for the club on his CV.
If Sheffield United do strike a deal to sign Ritchie, it would suggest the Blades are placing emphasis on versatility this summer. The club have already signed Leeds United academy product Jamie Shackleton, who can play anywhere across the midfield or at full-back.
Ritchie’s status as a two-time Championship winner is also likely to appeal, especially considering Sheffield United have parted ways with a raft of senior figures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.