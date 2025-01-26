Chris Wilder was trying to put a lid on it from a Sheffield United perspective, but watching Hull City come to Bramall Lane and win 3-0, it was hard not to get excited about what the future holds for them under Ruben Selles.

Their task this season is rather more prosaic. Wilder's men are aiming to get back into the Premier League – hence the massive outlay on Tom Cannon, often more spectator than player on his debut.

For Hull, it is just about not leaving the division by the trapdoor but do that – and a fourth win in Selles' first 10 Championship games as a coach bodes very well – and it could be the platform to something sexier.

Optimism was certainly in short supply for a home team who were just having one of those days – at least they will hope so.

When Andre Brooks miscontrolled an unsympathetic Alfie Gilchrist pass out of play, it was a signpost. Sometimes this season Sheffield United have started like that but wrestled things back at half-time. Not on Friday night.

Hull were a shambles of a team when the sides met in September, giving the Blades a headstart from their own corner. This time it was Sydie Peck turning the ball over as a flag kick broke down. Abu Kamara powered down the wing but picked out Gilchrist from his cross. In trying to get the ball out of his feet, he teed up Matt Crooks to mark his first Hull start with a wonderful finish.

Gilchrist failed to pick up substitute Matty Jacob for the second, and Harrison Burrows rounded it off by putting a cross in off the post after Joao Pedro accelerated too easily past Anel Ahmedhodzic.

"There'll be a dramatic reaction," said the Blades' been-there-done-that manager.

PRESENCE: Hull City's Matt Crooks battles Sydie Peck for the ball

"We've had a couple of defeats earlier on in the season, then 11 games on the spin without defeat, and the majority of them (nine) were wins.

"We lost a couple of tight games over Christmas, came back and won three (league) games on the spin.

"There's always a dramatic feel. Everybody will look at this result and say, 'Sheffield United, with their home record, getting beaten 3-0...

"If it's not your day you have to accept defeat as graciously as you accept winning."

TWO: Matty Jacob (obscured) doubles Hull City's lead

Hull are a different proposition under Selles."They'll take points off a lot of teams this season," added Wilder. "The manager's very enthusiastic, I like him."

Under Tim Walter, Hull had one way of playing and if – when – it did not work, no Plan B. They still try to pass the ball under Selles but with debutant Kyle Joseph leading the line and fellow January signing Crooks getting forward too, they have the option of an out-ball too.

"That's why we talked about the transfer window being so important for us," said Selles.

"We have been struggling to find the kind of players who can give that energy and that performance but on Friday we were able to keep back Joao, who has been giving so much for us, and Kyle gave us that energy and intensity. We were able to rest Gus Puerta and start with Crooks and have some different things; we were able to bring Eliot (Matazo) and Mason (Burstow) on the left.

LOW POINT: Sheffield United players at full-time

"That gave us the possibility to keep high levels of football and energy for 90-plus minutes.

"On Friday we started with a left-footed left winger (Joe Gelhardt) and it's different to when we start with a right-footed left winger.

"Matt Crooks gives you a different presence to Gustavo (Puerta), who reads second actions in a different way. Every player suits the philosophy but plays it in a different way."

After Gelhardt on Tuesday, Crooks became the second player in a week to score on his first Tigers start.

"We bring players who really can play our style so when you explain it to them, we've already identified they can do the things we demand."

Both clubs aim to make more signings, so Sorba Thomas' absence from Nantes' team-sheet on Sunday was encouraging for Hull as Jonjoe Kelly sitting out Hertha Berlin's game was for the Blades.

"It's a fresh energy, a lot of quality and great characters," enthused Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur. "I think the club did a really good job in bringing good people in. Everybody adapted quite quickly to the style of play."

One thing Hull are yet to do under Selles is win games back to back, and their last three win all came away.

"(Friday) just shows our character and our quality and with a couple of great signings now this team is really good and we can fight with everybody, like we showed," said Pandur.

"We don't want to be that team that is on and off. We want to be consistent and we want to go into the next game with everything we have, playing like we did on Friday.