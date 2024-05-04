A heavy defeat to Newcastle United last weekend sealed Sheffield United’s fate, condemning them to spend the 2024/25 campaign in the Championship.

It was an expected blow but one that still stung, a year on from the gleeful celebrations of promotion to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are now in no man’s land, awaiting a fresh start while still competing in the Premier League. They are set to face Nottingham Forest this weekend, a game that will precede clashes with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheffield United are preparing to lock horns with Nottingham Forest. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wilder has moved to allay any fears he has diverted his focus, claiming he wants the Blades to end the season as strongly as possible.

He said: “We have three incredibly important games. You get to a situation, and it is a poor season, and we'll all own that, me included, we don't like what that looks like.

"But to get into this position, personally, coaches-wise, we've had to win, and win quite consistently, to get into the positions we're all in. So, the attitude towards every single training session, every single meeting, between now and the end of the season, is just as much in terms of focus and organisation and preparation as it is for the previous 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a massive obligation to our supporters to go out on a high and give them something for the summer to hang on to, because they've had nothing to hang on to this season really, or very few moments.”

Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest are hardly considered to be among the county’s most bitter rivals but the history books tell a story of tension.

Wilder said: "We have two massive home games, two fabulous home games. I think we all understand the connection and the rivalry between ourselves and Forest. Recently, and going back a long time.

"We all understand that, on and off the pitch as well, there's stuff. Then we get an away day at Everton, three big games for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My attitude, my preparation, giving the players the best opportunity of getting a result, will be there, as it has been since we've walked through the door, and it will be right to the end.

"There won't be any on the beach, unless the players produce on-the-beach performances. But there won't be that from the coaching staff, there won't be that from me. We're desperate to finish with points and performances, so we'll continue in that vein.”

‘On the beach’ is a term banded out around regularly in the dying embers of a season, when a number of clubs are resigned to their fate.

Forest, hindered by a points deduction, are still fighting to retain their Premier League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder said: “They've got good threats at the top of the pitch. We obviously know Morgan [Gibbs-White] very, very well. He had an outstanding loan period here. [Anthony] Elanga, [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood, they've got some good players at the top of the pitch.

"It's a heavily invested group that shows the difficulties, even though they've had the points deduction, it's very heavily stacked in quality and experience from their playing squad.