Championship player of the month award pits Sheffield Wednesday and United against each other once more
Campbell scored four goals in the month, reaching double figures for the first time in his senior career, and also made the only goal of the game in the Steel City derby, for Rhian Brewster.
Michael Ihiekwe's two goals for Sheffield Wednesday caught the judges eyes in March, after the centre-back returned to the side following injury.
Both Ihiekwe's goals came from corners, his first prompting a comeback 3-2 victory at Norwich City, the second taking a point from Cardiff City.
Luton Town's former Barnsley midfielder Jordan Clark and Derby County winger, Marcus Harness, asked to play down the middle by new manager John Eustace are the other contenders for the award.
The winner is announced on Friday.
