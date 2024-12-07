Chris Wilder says Sheffield United have to be a "no fear" team this season – and that goes for supporters at times too.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades have a seven-match unbeaten run to protect on Sunday at Carlos Corberan’s West Bromwich Albion, who have drawn an incredible nine of their last 10 games, winning the other.

But manager Wilder has told his players they must be prepared to risk losing to try to add a seventh win to their recent sequence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to be that type of team," he insisted. "We are front-foot and we've always made attacking substitutions around 60, 65 minutes.

"We can't be kamikaze, we can't be erratic with our decisions or loose but the majority of time we go for it from a tactical point of view. The players have to have that mentality.

"That sometimes has to come from within. It has to be that desire to defend then get back to the top of the pitch to attack and really go out of their comfort zone. They got out of their comfort zone in the last 20 minutes (against Sunderland)."

It also means playing the ball out from the back at times. This season's Premier League has been littered with goals conceded by teams conceding possession in areas they really should not. Wilder does not advocate that but is prepared to risk shredding the nerves of supporters at times – not to mention his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hear a few oohs and aahs when Michael Cooper (the goalkeeper)'s trying to bounce it out," he said. "We're trying to build from the back.

RISK TAKER: Sheffield United playmaker Gustavo Hamer

"I'm not so sure we're as risky as some of the teams.

"I'm quite pragmatic, if there's a high press there's an option to go long and if their press is good then we have to find a way to start our build from the back. But that's what we're trying to do and you have to risk everything in football.

"Defensively, if players feel it's a big risk then it's not a big risk worth taking.

"So having confidence to get that first pass out, to start attacks, and then (play) through the midfield, we try to build and dominate possession with the two sixes (holding midfielders).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And at the top of the pitch we've got players who can take risks: Jes (Rak-Sakyi) and Gus (Hamer).

"At times I'm banging my head on the dugout with Gus, but this is the reason he's such a key, instrumental and good player for us.

"Because when that risk comes off, like the ball to Callum (O'Hare) in the derby win and the ball for the goal at Coventry and other bits of magic he's produced... that's where you want him to risk even more.

"I don't want us to be doing Cruyff turns on the edge of the box but you have to be calm and composed in possession and control the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder was more cautious when it came to talking about the news COH Sports have been given permission by the Football League to complete a takeover of the club.

On Thursday evening Blades chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa put out a very brief statement acknowledging the fact and adding: "We look forward to updating you over the coming days."

"A couple of weeks ago I was asked a question out of the blue and I answered it openly and honestly (calling for "clarity")," said Wilder. "As far as I'm concerned that will be the first and last time I speak about it."