Chris Wilder confident Sheffield United will have eyes only for Bristol City despite looming derby

Chris Wilder is confident none of his Sheffield United players will have one eye on Sunday when they take to the field at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

This weekend Bramall Lane hosts the first Steel City derby since the goalless Championship draw at Hillsborough in March 2019.

But both sides have games to negotiate on Tuesday first.

The Owls' speaks for itself, with manager Danny Rohl needing to see a reaction to the second-half subsidence which saw his team lose 6-2 to a Watford side who doubled their points tally on the road this season.

The Blades go into their game in much better heart after back-to-back 2-0 wins, but that could be dangerous.

Unbeaten in eight matches, Bristol City are well capable of beating their visitors if they are not fully focused on the job in hand. It was a message Wilder drummed into his players during Sunday's team meeting.

When asked if there was any danger of player having one eye on Sunday, Wilder promised: "They won't.

"That was the message that went into the players in our meeting.

"You can't get away from Sunday, you can't ignore it, the noise has already started quite a while ago.

"It's another big game and we're after another three points and another good performance.

"What is built into that (mindset) is the voices of the (Harry) Souttars, (Jack) Robinsons and Kieffer Moores who've had success at this level, have got out of the division and know the next game is the biggest.

"Through my experience and the coaches' experience, we're never a shortcut team or a complacent team. I don't know if it's just my pessimism that If we're not at it we'll get turned over and we have to be at it. If we are, we give ourselves a good chance of getting a result."

The Blades have an injury doubt over Rhian Brewster.

"He got a bang to his thigh," said Wilder. "It's not a hamstring injury which was the biggest fear straight away because of his history with that part of his body."

Fellow striker Tyrese Campbell is pushing for a start after goals in the last two matches but with Wilder fiercely protective of Kieffer Moore, who laid on Saturday's at Blackburn Rovers, it would be to play alongside not instead of the Welshman.

"I got a message off TC (Tony Currie) on Saturday afternoon, a quite decent example of somebody who knows the game, has played at the highest level, our best player of all time : 'How good was Kieffer Moore? I'd love to have played with him. It goes into him, it sticks, there's an out for us.' That's not a bad recommendation.

"I should imagine it's diminishing, that number (of doubters). I understand it when people don't score and sometimes his touch is a little bit off but players make mistakes and they're not perfect, we're not perfect. But we're trying to get as close as to make everybody smile.