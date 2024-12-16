Chris Wilder on his Sheffield United strikers: 'Apart from getting big Brian Deane out of the stands it was needs must'
With Tyrese Campbell injuring his back shortly after scoring his sixth goal in eight games at West Bromwich Albion, the Blades were short up front last week, but those they had all made a contribution.
Rhian Brewster scored the only goal – his first since October 2022 – against Millwall in midweek, but was unable to follow it up with another start against the Pilgrims.
With Kieffer Moore not fit enough to start as he returns from a calf injury, 18-year-old Ryan One kicked off his first senior game and his pressing won the corner Gustavo Hamer opened the scoring from.
Brewster and Moore came off the bench to play in midfielder Tom Davies – on his first start of an injury-hit campaign – late on. When Davies was fouled, Moore converted the penalty.
"Kieffer shouldn't have been involved on Saturday, let alone Wednesday (at Millwall), but it was needs must," said his manager Wilder. "We put Ryan in because of Rhian's situation.
"Rhian couldn't have started after being out, he's on midfield training and stuff like that. Apart from getting big Brian Deane out of the stands it was needs must.
"It wasn't sentiment because Ryan's done well but he's an 18-year-old kid.
"When we lose a few players, these are the things that happen.
"I got asked in the week about the peaks and troughs of young (players') performances. Sydie (Peck) was great at West Brom, really good on Wednesday night and it was a tough afternoon for him (on Saturday).
"The loss of Vini (Souza also injured) shows what impact he has and what effect he has on the team and Tyrese is going to be out for a couple of games as well, that's a big miss for us.
"We're a tight group, it's been set up this way. We have to accept that we might have afternoons like Saturday.
"The most important is the characteristics of the team, the personality and when it becomes tough, can we get through it and dig one out?"
On One, he added: "The boy's just turned 18. He's got a bright future but we can't rely on him to play 20, 25 games and lead the line for us."
With the Yorkshire-free League Cup quarter-finals this week, the Blades have some recovery time ahead of Saturday's match at Cardiff City.
"Rest and relax because it's been a tough schedule with a lot of travelling,” said Wilder. “Clear the minds, rest the bodies, come back in Tuesday morning nice and bright and go to another away game where we're looking to cement our position.
"Hopefully Anel (Ahmedhodzic) and Vini (will be fit to play again) but it does give the likes of Tom and Sydie Peck a breather, Alfie (Gilchrist), Jez (Rak-Sakyi).
"Saturday was a typical Championship game that can happen to teams at the top and the biggest thing is we came through it with a positive result.
"Hopefully we can get two back for next week and give a rest to a few of them and we're fresh going into another long trip on Saturday."
