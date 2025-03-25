Chris Wilder on Sheffield United's 'effective' style of play: 'Stick your data where you want to stick your data'
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rahl touched a nerve in the build-up to the most recent Steel City derby when he said the Blades were more like direct Plymouth Argyle than more possession-based Norwich City.
"We've got good quality," insisted Wilder after his title-chasing team completed a Championship double over their city rivals. "You can't win the most amount of games in the division by being a lucky team.
"We're an effective team, we mix it up. If we have to go long, we go long, if we have to control we have to control. I saw some nonsense about us before the derby.
"We've always had that ability to change it if we needed to.
"We'd like to play the same formation all the way through but different teams pose different problems at times and we have to be tactically ready and clear in our message to the players."
The Blades are ranked joint-ninth in this season's Championship by WhoScored.com for the amount of the ball they have in games but the era of that being a priority is over. The team with the least Premier League possession – Nottingham Forest – are proof of that.
The Blades are joint sixth with Wednesday for most goals (53) this season; their goal difference (+25) is third only to title rivals Burnley (41) and Leeds United (51). Most importantly, they are level on points at the top of the table with eight games to play, and would have been ahead of Leeds but for a two-point deduction for past financial issues.
"We find a way," said Wilder. "There are three ways of winning games of football: over, through and round.
"(Rohl) came out and said we’re a direct side. We’ve got Gus Hamer, Callum O’Hare, Rhian Brewster. Jez Rak-Sakyi, Ben Brereton Diaz. If they press, we go over the press. If they’re compact, we’ll go round and if they open up, we’ll try and go through.
"It’s not about what I want to do to make me look good, because I’m a little bit too long in the tooth for that. But I know how to win games of football, and the team knows how to win games football.
"Stick your data where you want to stick your data. We’re here to win."
But that "effective football" does not extend to being content to sit back and hit teams on the counter-attack at home.
"We could have sat in and condensed and collapsed the spaces against Bristol City but it's not how we play (at Bramall Lane) and I don't want us to play as a counter-attacking team.
"I could have dropped everybody in – centre-forwards around their midfielders, wide players in deeper positions and counter-attacked from there but I took the decision at half-time to get up the pitch and be a little braver in our approach."
Whether he will always be able to stick to that if the Blades are facing some of the Premier League's world-class attacking players remains to be seen, but having a chance of matching up against them next season is a tribute to the balance Wilder has struck this.
