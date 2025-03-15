Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl tells United 'pressure's on' but Chris Wilder says it's no concern

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl did his best to turn up the pressure on Sheffield United ahead of Sunday's Steel City derby, but counterpart Chris Wilder has no fears about his players rising to it.

Rohl batted first in the press conferences to preview Sunday's Championship derby – the Blades’ first first-team game at Hillsborough for just over six years – and sprinkled a few comments to up the ante.

Wilder addressed the media quickly afterwards, almost certainly well briefed on what was said, and added a few of his own.

Just because of the opposition, never mind a history which has not seen the Owls win a derby since 2012 or the league table, it will be an important game for both, but Rohl tried to argue all the pressure will be on the visitors.

By the 12.30pm kick-off the Blades could be out of the Championship automatic promotion places they have been part of for most of the season. The weekend starts with Wednesday five points adrift of the play-off place that is their target. Both have nine games to play.

There were traces of a smirk as Rohl gave his assessment of the team his side will face.

"Our opponents has a value of £125m – maybe the pressure's not on us," he argued. "It's about them, they have to deliver.

"We're looking forward to being the nasty team and to create something. You never know, maybe it's not the last game against them this year (season)."

Transfermarkt values Sheffield United's squad at 124m euros or £104m, but it is a highly subjective figure. They value the Owls at £31m.

Regardless of who has more pressure, there undoubtedly will be expectation on the Blades, heightened if Leeds win at Queens Park Rangers and Burnley are successful at Swansea City on Saturday.

So much is riding on promotion to the Premier League, in both the footballing and financial sense, and Rohl was sure to remind the Blades.

"It was a three-horse race last year," he noted. "Leeds were in the race and then they dropped – and lost the (play-off) final at Wembley.

"I spoke already about the value of the squad and when you invest I don't know how much in January, then you have to deliver of course.”

Wilder says his team have proven they can handle the pressure.

"We've had a target on our back from day one with the minus two (points deducted after a deduction for financial issues)," he agued.

"Stats are stats. Our away form is what our away form is (the division’s best) and their home form is what their home form is (the second worst). It's not subjective, (it's) objective. And at the moment we're the second best team in the division.

"It's who handles the pressure the best, who delivers their gameplan best, who takes the big moments best, who keeps their discipline.

"We're confident we've handled those challenges and we'll handle this challenge.

"This group of players, they've all managed big games and produced performances. They wouldn't be at the level they are if they hadn't.

"We trust in what we've done so far this season and we'll trust if we turn up on Sunday afternoon it will be good enough to win a really tough game."

Rohl stressed the importance of the first goal, noting: "We've shown we can take points from a losing position, United don't so much, that's what the data I prepared showed."

Speaking of the Blades’ approach, Rohl said: "(Last week's game at) Plymouth was a lot of second balls, long balls, a physically strong team," said Rohl. "This is what I expect from United in the game as well, it's a physical teams who work with second balls and individual quality, not so much other things."

Wilder referenced how, late in November's Bramall Lane game, which the hosts won 1-0, "they went ultra-direct and started sticking it on (Harry) Souttar's head."

Rohl said the managers had not spoken since Wilder was videoed singing about "Sausage Rohl" after the last derby.