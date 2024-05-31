Chris Wilder says his experience and Sheffield United's pulling power can get them back on the road

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's coaching staff have the experience to get a "decent car" back up and running after hitting the roadblock of relegation last season.

The Blades dropped out of the Premier League with a dismal 16 points and a string of unwanted records.

But even so, Wilder is confident he can turn things around in the Championship next season.

"I'd like to think so," he says. "I've done it before so I've got experience and we've had success at it, going back to the biggest one when I walked through the doors at Halifax and had no players! That was quite a big overhaul.

"We had no players, no pre-season, no balls or bibs or cones. We didn't have a training ground or a physio. So I suppose going back to that, that's the ultimate blank canvas.

"I did it (rebuilt) at my previous clubs and I've done it here as well, and had success.

"So we're experienced enough to do it, all of us, and we're not daunted by it.

"I think if you're trying to sell your car and it's a clapped-out one on bricks and needs an MOT, it might be quite difficult to sell.

"But we've got a decent car that we're selling, a decent football club we're putting to players and the narrative coming back is that players would want to come to us, whether that's loan signings or permanent ones.