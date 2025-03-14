Chris Wilder says 'no ego' Rob Holding will be fit for Sheffield Wednesday clash
Understandably, Holding did not go the distance in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Bristol City, substituted after 76 minutes, but Wilder says there are no concerns if the Blades need him in their first game at Sheffield Wednesday since March 2019.
He insisted Anel Ahmedhodzic's absence from the starting XI was due to an unspecified injury “issue”, and not because a booking would have seen him suspended at Hillsborough, plus for Coventry City's post-international break visit.
The way Ahmedhodzic played after coming on, making a couple of important blocks, will have raised hopes he will be fit to play at the weekend but Holding offers the experience of a two-time FA Cup winner, and the option of a back three.
And his lack of ego means if he returns to the bench, Wilder can trust him to do his job professionally.
Explaining Holding's midweek substitution, Wilder said: “He just tightened up.
“He (Holding) will be okay off the back of playing those minutes but it's a quick turnaround, recovery rest and into Sunday.”
Holding played two full Football League Trophy games for Crystal Palace Under-21s before joining Sheffield United on loan on February's deadline day. His only senior Eagles' appearance, at Manchester United in the 2023-24 League Cup, was followed by ankle surgery, then hamstring problems.
Since his loan he has come on as a substitute in the 82nd (Portsmouth), 85th (Queens Park Rangers) and 89th minute (Preston North End) as a third centre-back to see out victories. He was also a half-time substitute at Luton Town.
The Blades have been charged for the fifth time this season with failing to control their players after a stoppage-time incident in Tuesday’s game. Bristol City were also charged after a mass confrontation. Both clubs have until Monday to respond.
The April 12 Championship game at Plymouth Argyle will now kick-off at 12.30pm, the same time as Leeds United’s home game against Preston North End. Burnley go first, at home to Norwich City on Friday.