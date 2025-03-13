Dirty dozen? FA charge leaves Sheffield United in danger of 12th punishment in five seasons
It is the 12th time they have had to answer a Football Association (FA) charge over their behaviour in five seasons.
There were angry scenes between the two sets of players in the fourth added minute of the second half after Cameron Pring appeared to shove Harrison Burrows over in the penalty area.
Referee Stephen Martin decided against giving a penalty, a decision both managers supported after the game.
Sheffield United Jack Robinson was booked for his part in the pushing and shoving that followed, along with visitng defender Rob Dickie.
Pring was booked for a foul two minutes later.
Both clubs have now been charged by the Football Association with failing "to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way".
Each have until Monday to give their response.
The Blades were fined £80,000 by the FA for a mass confrontation in the tunnel during half-time of November's 2-2 draw at Coventry City, their fourth fine for the offence this season, and 11th in five seasons.
The FA said at the time "the commission were minded to impose a fine in excess of £100,000" but decided against because the Blades admitted their guilt.
The standard fine is £5,000.