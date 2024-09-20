Chris Wilder urges Sheffield United players to move on after horror injury

Chris Wilder has told his Sheffield United players they have to get over a serious injury to Sai Sachdev which "rocked" the club this week.

The 19-year-old right-back has had surgery on his leg after the injury which caused Tuesday's Premier League Cup game between the Blades and Wolverhampton Wanderers to be abandoned.

Sachdev is an important figure at Bramall Lane, not least because he straddles the juniors manager Wilder is looking to rebuild around and first team, having made his debut at Norwich City in the Championship, and followed it with a first start at Barnsley in the League Cup.

"I had a talk with the young players and it's rocked us a lot," said Wilder ahead of Saturday's Championship game at home to Derby County.

“The mood's been pretty sombre because we feel for him, he's been involved with the first team this season, an (England youth) international.

"He's their brother without gettng too emotional about it. He's been brought up at this football club and he's got relationships with the other players, he's respected and liked.

"When you see someone writhing about in agony on the floor after a poor tackle and when they see someone writhing about in agony they're going to stand up for that.

"He had an option to have it pinned or put a cage around and he's gone for the cage so he can bear weight.

"There's a sense of care and feeling. It shows for me this is a really caring football club, from the medical guys and coaches and his team-mates in the first team or the under-21s. He'll get plenty of support.

"It'll be a long recovery but we'll be here for him and delighted when we see him back here and get him back to doing what he does best, which is being a talented young footballer.

"Physically he's got to overcome a lot of hurdles and from a mentality point of view too, but he's a strong character so there's no doubts."

Leicester-born Sachdev is an important role model as a British player of Asian descent – a growing but still woefully under-represented group in English football.

Louie Marsh was one of the team-mates who expressed his anger at the tackle on social media, but Wilder wants to draw a line under that, and revealed Wolves' sporting director has been in touch.

"I received a call from Matt Hobson at Wolves, there's two sides and I appreciate that," he revealed. "I thank them for that and let's all get off social media now and let the boy recover.

"These things don't happen every week but we have to get on with it and go about our business, go about things the right way.

"We're an aggressive club, a competitive club, but we have to make sure we're disciplined in our approach as well, on and off the pitch. We talked them through that.

"Sai needs all our support now, especially from his team-mates in the 21s. We talked through a few things like that and I thought it was important I lead that. I got my message over as first-team manager.

"I'm very proud of our academy, proud of what our young players are doing and the work that's going into them via the coaches and the way they're going about their business.

"Mentally these boys have got to get over this. It's competitive sport, things happen like this. We had it with Bash (Chris Basham) last year.