Chris Wilder's new Sheffield United contract 'will take care of itself' with negotiations happening without him

Chris Wilder insists he is relaxed about being in the last six months of his Sheffield United contract as he has more important things to deal with as manager.

The club's new owners, COH Sports, went public with their support for Wilder even before they were able to compete their takeover, and negotiations over a new contract are up and running.

But at this stage Wilder has no need to get involved as he concentrates instead on maintaining a push for promotion to the Premier League aided, he hopes, by three new signings.

As a boyhood supporter and former player, Wilder was a hugely popular manager when he took the Blades from League One to ninth in the Premier League in his first spell in charge, which began in 2016.

The club was a long way towards relegation when he left in March 2021, and the first six months of a second spell which began in December 2023 were unable to avoid another, but any doubts ought to have been assuaged by a flying start to 2024-25.

Despite financial limitations under previous owner Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud which led to a two-point deduction this season, the Blades are third in the table after 26 games. But for their deduction, they would be top.

Putting that in sharp context is the expectation that Luton Town are on the verge of sacking manager Rob Edwards after their post-relegation struggle left them just two points and two places above the Championship's bottom three.

Wilder is confident that as long as he continues to do his job well, he will still be manager next season.

CONNECTION: Manager Chris Wilder has always been clear about his passion for Sheffield United

"That will take care of itself," he said. "I've said enough about that in terms of the feeling I had after the game on Saturday (a 2-1 win at Watford), how tough it has been for everyone over that short period and how I felt about the performance.

"I'm not going to apologise for how I felt about it and how feel about my club.

"But that (his new contract) will take care of itself.

"It's in good hands and discussions are ongoing with the football club and with (chief executive) Stephen Bettis, and the people who represent me.

NEGOTIATIONS: Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis