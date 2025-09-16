Comment: Muddled middle was Ruben Selles' Sheffield United undoing and has to be Chris Wilder's priority
It is why even six matches was too many for the Spaniard, and shows what Chris Wilder must fix before he can start making grander plans.
Selles' first Championship game as Blades manager was a real shock to the system because of the contrast to what went before.
Less than three months earlier, Bristol City suffered the joint biggest aggregate defeat in the history of Football League play-offs – 6-0. It would have been more had Sheffield United needed it to be.
So for the same club to rock up at Bramall Lane on the first day of a new campaign – albeit with a new coach in ex-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber – and win 4-1 was sobering. The manner of it was shocking.
With only three loan signings drafted in for the start of the new season – and midfielder Djibril Soumare arriving last with little pre-season to fall back on – plus Tom Davies, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Arblaster injured, Vinicius Souza sold and Hamza Choudhury back at Leicester City after his loan, Selles' hands were fairly tightly tied.
He opted for a three-man midfield of Sydie Peck, Callum O'Hare and Gustavo Hamer.
Peck is a fine player and was captain for Selles' final game. He did well alongside Souza for Wilder but asking him to anchor the midfield on his own was a big call.
It was bigger because his fellow midfielders were O'Hare and Hamer – playmakers who work best between the lines instead asked to be box-to-box ball-winners.
With Bristol City employing two inside-forwards – as Middlesbrough did in late August – Selles needed to find Peck help from somewhere.
Perhaps a defender could have tried to do a Souza impression.
Maybe Femi Seriki and/or Harrison Burrows could have been asked to tuck in as an extra midfielder when their side had the ball.
Or else the normally attack-minded full-backs could have been asked to squeeze in whilst a central defender stepped alongside Peck.
Something. Anything.
But the Blades remained far too open during Selles' brief tenure.
Alex Matos was signed on deadline day but a 20-year-old with 26 league starts was unable to change the narrative.
Selles never got to the point where he trusted Soumare. Sadly, the fitness of Davies, Shackleton and Arblaster cannot be relied upon either.
Like most of the summer signings, Matos joined after the rot set in. A total revamp of the central defensive department smacked of panic.
In the first game after deadline day, the Blades looked blunter than ever, losing 5-0 at Ipswich Town.
The problem went wider than 12 goals conceded, the joint most in this season's Championship. Without a midfield platform, making good chances is difficult too.
Only Derby County and Birmingham City had fewer shots on target. The game at Ipswich was already lost before they had their first – then second – away from home in this season's Championship.
As caretaker manager of relegation-doomed Southampton, at crisis-ridden Reading and endangered Hull City, Selles got used to calmly dealing with difficult problems.
But this ought to have been about building on Wilder's 90-point, play-off final team, tweaking it to take it to the next level.
And it was a one-shot job.
In an attempt to avoid Leeds United or Bradford City-style meltdowns, clubs relegated from the Premier League now have parachute payments and a massive headstart in the promotion race.
Those only in the top flight for a season get two years’ cash, not three.
Miss out a second time and Sheffield United’s squad will break up with a £32m black hole to fill.
That urgency and that failure to address a glaring error are why it was hard to argue with the trigger being pulled after just 87 days and six matches, five in the league, even with the squad only properly in place for the last of them.
Winning two points a game, as Wilder did last season, will only take the Blades to 82 – and almost certainly another play-off.
By replacing Selles with Wilder, the Blades board have corrected two awful decisions but even after such a short interlude, the “new” boss will cannot pick up where he left off.
Six of his 11 Wembley starters are gone, 12 new faces need integrating. Coach Jack Lester joined Brentford last week.
Hamer will most likely move back out to the left but Louie Barry has been loaned to play there – at great expense judging by what we know from his time at Hull last season.
Morale must be rebuilt, pre-season work done on the hoof, momentum regained.
Barry, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Mee, Tahith Chong, Cheidozie Ogbene and Danny Ings at least look a lot like signings Wilder might make. But six games have been wasted making his assignment that much harder.