Connor Roberts' Leeds United away day part of plan to speed up his integration
As Barnsley were reminded to their cost earlier this season, players can only feature in replays if registered for the original match.
So although loanee Roberts will be free to face Chelsea or Aston Villa in round five if Leeds progress at Home Park, his south-coast role will only be spectator.
With Jamie Shackleton missing Monday's training through illness, it could leave Farke choosing two full-backs from Archie Gray, Junior Firpo and Sam Byram for a game where he plans changes.
The German likes to give signings time to integrate but hopes his only mid-season one is up to speed quicker thanks to his experience, particularly with parent club Burnley and Swansea City.
"He needs a bit of time to adapt, to impress in training," said Farke.
"He was involved in many Premier League games in the last six months and he's experienced and physically in a good shape. We got the feeling it's a bit easier for him to come into the group than for a player who has never played at Championship level before.
"I think due to his experience, his personality, but also his physical condition he will adapt quite quickly and become an option quite soon but we'll give him time to adapt to the group.
"We'll take him with us to Plymouth so he gets the feeling for our processes and stays with the lads to adapt to the unity and spirit.
"He is still at a good age (28). He's still on the way up the hill, not down the hill.
"We got the feeling he's desperate to be part of this group knowing it's not like he'll come in and the next day wear the captain's armband, take all penalties and free-kicks and be the main guy."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.