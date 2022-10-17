Coventry City issue statement amid speculation that game with Sheffield United could be postponed

The club's Coventry Building Society Arena home is owned by Wasps, with the Guinness Premiership crisis club having been suspended from the top-flight and subject to a winding-up order over a £2m unpaid tax bill.

They are widely expected to enter into administration.

Wasps' game against Sale Sharks on Tuesday has been called off, with Australia due to face Scotland in the Rugby League World Cup on Friday. Tickets are still on sale via the tournament's official website.

The Blades are due to call in at the CBS Arena in midweek.

A Coventry statement read: "Coventry City Football Club can confirm that it has received assurances that Wednesday’s home game against Sheffield United will go ahead as scheduled at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

"We remain in contact with the Arena regarding the current situation."

Two Sky Blues matches against Yorkshire visitors have already been postponed this season, albeit for reasons not linked to the financial demise of Wasps.

CBS Arena, home of Coventry City FC.

Coventry's scheduled first home game of the season against Rotherham United in early August was called off following a pitch inspection at the CBS Arena.

The stadium had been used to host the rugby sevens event at the Commonwealth Games in the summer, with footage emerging online regarding the poor condition of the pitch.There had been also concerts held at the CBS Arena, with plans for a new turf to be laid this summer ultimately being scrapped.