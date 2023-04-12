Watford have spoken out on the future of Chris Wilder’s job after reports claimed he could already be facing the sack after just over a month in charge. The former Sheffield United boss joined the Hornets last month and has picked up only one win in six matches.

Football Insider had today reported that Watford were looking to make ‘wholesale changes’ ahead of next season and that Wilder was about to lose his job, while the club had already been in contact with former Alanyaspor coach Francesco Farioli. However, the Hornets have now responded to the rumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “The Hornets confirm Chris Wilder will remain the club’s Head Coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March.”

“The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff,” said Watford’s Technical Director Ben Manga.

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs.”

Watford currently sit 12th in the Championship table - six points from the playoffs. Wilder looks set to leave Vicarage Road this summer if he fails to finish in the top six, though any talk of him leaving sooner looks to be false.

Norwich City star ‘unlikely’ to join Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City’s Angus Gunn had been linked with a big move to Rangers recently, however reports have claimed that it now looks unlikely to happen. Football Insider have revealed that the Scottish giants could be priced out of a deal after the Canaries placed a £8-10 million price tag on the goalkeeper.

Gunn has been a regular for Norwich since they were relegated to the Championship but had been linked with a move to Glasgow for the past couple of months, with Rangers eager to follow up from Todd Cantwell’s switch. Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is an admirer of Gunn having signed him for Southampton in 2018 and was eager to lure him to the Ibrox Stadium.