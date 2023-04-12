League tables often look a lot clearer once Easter is out the way, and even though Sheffield United only won one and lost one, the picture is shaping up nicely for them.

Burnley are out of the equation, their inevitable place in next season's Premier League now confirmed, and manager Vincent Kompany expects the Blades to join them.

"I don't see why they wouldn't," said the Manchester City legend after the Clarets beat Paul Heckingbottom's side 2-0 on Monday.

That neither Luton Town nor Middlesbrough had perfect Easters looked decisive. Needing to be near-perfect in their pursuit, Luton drew at Millwall, Boro took a solitary point from their two matches.

Now Sheffield United are 10 from their target. With the goal difference gap to the Hatters, nine would do. They can wrap them up before their next away league game.

They may have been eyebrow-raisingly overlooked when the league announced its runners and riders for the various end-of-season awards but Kompany is certain they are the division’s second-best team.

"I think you can say that for sure," he said. "They've been very consistent throughout the season, they asked questions of us in both games.

"The forwards, (Iliman) Ndiaye and (Sander) Berge... I could go through a lot of names and they have the intensity right. They're aggressive and difficult to play against.

UNFLAPPABLE: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"If you look at the teams below, who's to say they will pick up points?"

That is the other thing. They might not even need nine points.

If they do, their next four league matches are at Bramall Lane. Meanwhile, Luton and Boro can take lumps out of each other on April 24.

Both go to a Rotherham side looking like winning a first Championship relegation battle since 2016. When Boro's May Day game there starts – we now know that will be at 1pm – they may be playing for third.

ADMIRER: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany likes Sheffield United's intensity

A trip to Huddersfield Town – Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town – should set off warning lights, so the Blades would be well advised to wrap things up before then.

Cardiff City are due on Saturday, and Bristol City’s visit is 24 hours before the chasers play, an opportunity to further ramp up the pressure.

After an FA Cup jaunt to Wembley, they face a West Bromwich Albion side whose fans thought them unfit to wear the shirt on Friday, and Preston North End.

Defeat at Burnley was no disaster for United’s unflappable manager. Heckingbottom has fought off far worse problems than facing the champions-elect with 10 men.

PROVEN: Sheffield Utd goalkeeper Adam Davies, pictured saving a penalty taken by prolific Wrexham striker Paul Mullin

His solution to this setback? Ignore it.

"I'm not watching that back," he said. "The Cardiff game, any game between now and the end of the season, is going to be nothing like that.

"We know why we've lost, errors compounding errors, we've just got to take it on the chin and move on.

"I'd love to have another go at it with 11 v 11.

"We've got ourselves in a really good position and it's about doing everything we can to see the job through, being as positive, as aggressive and determined as anything to get the points we need."

Somebody somewhere might try to whip the suspension of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, sent off for a professional foul after 17 minutes, into a drama but not the sensible spoilsport in the Blades dugout.

He said all along there would be setbacks, he said the gap between his side and the chasers would narrow and widen, he said it was not just Middlesbrough they had to watch and he consistently said he would ensure Adam Davies was ready if needed to step in.

Barnsley's former promotion-winning captain is no rookie. He spent part of his winter at the World Cup – admittedly on Wales's bench, rather than the field – and his seven appearances this season have included penalty saves from Teemu Pukki and Paul Mullin.

“Adam has already shown what he can do for us,” said Heckingbottom, who knew anyway from their time at Oakwell. “What he needs to do now is step up again and I know he will be able to do that.

"He has had big moments for us, making big saves for us, so he's going to have to step up again.

"Every player has played their part up to this point and we will continue to need every player as well."

That does not just include the likes of Ndiaye, the outrageously gifted forward not on the three-man shortlist for Championship player of the year, but perhaps even those who have barely had a look-in.

Teenage striker Will Osula had not played for the Blades in 2022-23 before he came on after 73 minutes at Turf Moor but it was no mistake when Heckingbottom let slip he was a big part of a tactical plan.

"The idea would have been at 0-0 to bring Will on as the highest striker just for his pace to be that outlet and to build a bit deeper," said Heckingbottom, throwing a tit bit to keep him man hungry.

Monday was a bump in the road but the destination is close enough that nobody needs panic.

Sheffield United Luton Town Middlesbrough April 14 Norwich H April 15 Cardiff H Rotherham A April 18 Bristol City H April 19 Reading A Hull City H April 24 Middlesbrough H Luton A April 26 West Brom H April 29 Preston NE H May 1 Blackburn A Rotherham A May 4 Huddersfield A May 8 Birmingham A Hull H Coventry H