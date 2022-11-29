Ex-Sheffield United star sends good luck message to the Wales World Cup stars he couldn't be with

Former Sheffield United player David Brooks has boosted Wales just hours before their make or break World Cup clash with England by visiting the squad at their hotel in Doha.

Brooks has not played since September 29, 2021 after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma the following month.

The 25-year-old Bournemouth forward announced in May that he had been given the all clear after completing his treatment and has slowly been working his way back to fitness since.

Brooks missed out on World Cup selection but has now joined Robert Page’s squad in Qatar as they prepared for their final group game on Tuesday night.

David Brooks playing for Wales against Denmark at Euro 2021 (Picture: OLAF KRAAK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Football Association of Wales chief medical officer Jonathan Houghton wrote on his Instagram account: “Seeing @db_36 fit and smiling made my day it’s been a long road back from Hodgkin’s lymphoma but I think I can safely say that we all can’t wait until he pulls on a Wales shirt again.

“Hoping that he will run out for Bournemouth in the next 4-6 weeks.”

Brooks’ return to action before the Premier League took a break for the World Cup was delayed by a hamstring problem.

He signed a new four-year Bournemouth deal in August and Wales manager Page said training footage of Brooks released by the Cherries had left him “quite emotional”.

David Brooks in his Sheffield United days. (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Brooks is from Warrington but joined Sheffield United’s youth team in 2014, signed professional terms with them in 2015 and made 30 appearances over three seasons before Bournemouth paid £11.5m for his services in the summer of 2018.

Wales need to beat England by a four-goal margin to guarantee their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.