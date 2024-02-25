When you are bottom of the Premier League, points are far more important than positives, but the Blades were at least able to point to them after a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ivan Grbic – lucky not to be punished for a brain-fade when he stopped playing after referee Darren Bond had (correctly) kept the game going when Vinicius Souza went down injured 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle – can take some credit for Pedro Neto's unusually quiet game 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – excellent defensively and going forward when asked to play on the right of a back three as opposed to the centre. Probably the way forward, despite what he thinks 8

Auston Trusty – in completely the wrong position for the goal in what was an otherwise good defensive performance 6

Jack Robinson – lost his side exchanging slaps with Souza, but generally did well 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasser Larouci – failed to recognise the danger for Pablo Sarabia's goal, although he partly compensated by stopping Neto scoring on the counter with some excellent defending 6

EXCELLENT: Sheffield United's Bosnian defender Anel Ahmedhodzic (left)

Gustavo Hamer – some very good passes, including the one which sent James McAtee through one-on-one 7

Vinicius Souza – like Robinson, the verdict would have been much harsher if he was sent off for his part in their tiff 6

Oliver Norwood – a quietly-effective return to the XI 6

James McAtee – totally lacked conviction when through one-on-one and generally way below his high standards 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster – had a few good chances to score but could not 5

Substitutes:

Ben Osborn (for Larouci, 72) – injected a bit of energy 5

Tom Davies (for Norwood, 83) – N/A

Will Osula (for Souza, 83) – N/A

Oli McBurnie (for Brewster, 83) – N/A