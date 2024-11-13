Femi Seriki's positivity praised as Sheffield United youngster is transformed after tough Rotherham United loan

Chris Wilder has praised Femi Seriki's positivity after the right-back has grabbed his chance at Sheffield United.

When Seriki struggled on loan at relegated Rotherham United in last season's Championship, it was hard to imagine that by November he would be coming onto the field as a half-time tactical change in a Steel City derby, and impressing when he did.

Seriki made his senior debut for the Blades in a March 2022 Championship game at Nottingham Forest, shortly before his 20th birthday.

It was sandwiched between loan spells at feeder club Beerschot and in the Conference with Boston United.

He spent 2022-23 on loan at League Two Rochdale and the second half of the season with the Millers. But Seriki managed just two starts for a Rotherham team who finished the campaign bottom of the table.

Seriki's only start since returning to Bramall Lane has been in the League Cup but the circumstances in which he made his seventh substitute appearance in this season's Championship on Sunday showed the confidence Wilder has in him.

The Blades manager brought him on for Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist in an attempt to give the hosts more attacking threat down the right against Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's just positive," said Wilder. "I don't think he knows what he's doing at times, let alone me or the coaches but he's on the front foot, he drives the game forward and he was exactly what we needed in the second half, he was fearless, it was great from him.

POSITIVE: Sheffiled United right-back Femi Seriki holds off Djeidi Gassama

"He's a popular boy, they all are. The way they all get on together, it's fabulous to see.”

With left-back Sam McCallum also on the bench, Wilder could easily have opted for him instead, and moved the attack-minded Harrison Burrows to the other side of the defence, where he played plenty for previous club Peterborough United. But he went for Seriki – McCallum came on later further forward – and was pleased he did.