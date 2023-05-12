Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is currently the favourite to be appointed manager of Reading.

The Royals were led by interim boss Noel Hunt in the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign and are among the clubs with a vacancy in the dugout. They will be playing League One football next season following relegation and a man with a third tier title on his CV is the leading the BetVictor odds to take over at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Wilder led Sheffield United to the League One title in 2017 before guiding the Blades to the Premier League two years later. Unsuccessful spells with Middlesbrough and Watford followed his Bramall Lane departure and he is now out of work. Wilder’s successor at Watford has already been announced as former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael.

He is currently 1/1 to become the next permanent Reading manager, ahead of ex-Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley at 4/1. Steve Cotterill, currently in charge of Shrewsbury Town, is also 4/1 to take over as Royals boss.

