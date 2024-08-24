'Greedy': Chris Wilder felt Sheffield United should have got more from Norwich City

Sheffield United maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season but Chris Wilder felt they might have taken all three points at Norwich City.

The Canaries took a 22nd-minute lead through Josh Sargent against the run of play, but the visitors were level just after the half-hour mark following an assured finish from young skipper Ollie Arblaster.

The game ebbed and flowed after that with the Blades having a slight edge, but both defences held firm to ensure honours ended even.

“I thought it was a good game between two clubs with a lot of similarities,” said Wilder. “Both have been in the Premier League, both have strong squads and are well coached.

Sheffield United's Anis Slimane battles for the ball against Norwich City's Jack Stacey (Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

“Being greedy I think we could have taken all three points had we shown just a little more quality in and around the box when we were in good positions.

“But when my head hits the pillow tonight I’ll probably be happy with a hard-earned point against a good side. This is a very difficult place to come to and if you are not going to win a game it’s important you don’t get beat and come away with something.

“This is a good group and their attitude to going behind was first class.”

The visitors had the better of the early exchanges, with Harry Souttar heading a fifth-minute corner inches over, but found themselves behind midway through the half as Norwich made their first real opportunity count.

Amankwah Forson skilfully guided Marcelino Nunez’s pass into the path of Sargent and the United States international produced a precise finish to net his second goal of the season.

It was tough on the Blades but Wilder’s men quickly regrouped and were deservedly back on level terms 10 minutes later.

Andre Brooks had been wreaking havoc down the right and when his cross was deflected to the edge of the box Arblaster expertly picked his spot to beat Angus Gunn.