The South Yorkshire city, which also produced England squad player Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is the only one in Europe which can boast two in the line-up.

Former Sheffield United and Hull City centre-back Maguire missed the first two matches of the tournament as he recovered from an ankle injury, but slotted into the England team seamlessly after that with some outstanding performances.

Maguire scored a header in the quarter-final against Ukraine and was one of only two England players, along with Harry Kane, to score in the penalty shoot-out that decided the final, won by Italy.

Harry Maguire: Sheffield-born defender has been picked in the team of the tournament. (Picture: PA)

Walker, who appeared at right-back and in a back three during the tournament, was also named in a 4-3-3 formation. He too began his career at Sheffield United.

Walker’s pace and defensive abilities were crucial to a team which only conceded twice in the competition. His best performance came in the extra-time victory over Denmark which secured England’s first European Championship final.

In a Three Lions squad that was strongest at right-back, the Manchester City player was selected for every game bar the group match against Scotland.

Raheem Sterling was the third Englishman chosen for the XI, picked by Uefa’s 16 technical observers.

Selected - Kyle Walker of England in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship semi-final match between England and Denmark. (Picture: Visionhausl/Getty Images)

They included former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka, ex-Leeds United striker and Boro coach Robbie Keane, and Fabio Capello, who gave Walker his international debut.

Barnsley-born centre-back John Stones and midfielder Kalvin Phillips, from Leeds, were ever-presents who both had impressive tournaments too.

Player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma was named as the goalkeeper, one of five Italians, along with final goalscorer Leonardo Bonucci.

The midfield featured two Premier League players – Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jorginho of Chelsea and Italy.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stands dejected with Raheem Sterling (right) following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, (Picture: PA)

Team: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Jorginho (Italy), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)﻿.