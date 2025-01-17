'He's willing to put his hand up': Chris Wilder reveals Sheffield United striker has been playing through pain barrier
Wales international striker Moore has been pilloried from the stands in recent weeks for his performances, most notably when missing a penalty in a vital game in the race for the Premier League against Sunderland.
But he has drawn admiration from Wilder for playing through the pain barrier.
Speaking on Friday morning ahead of the visit of Norwich City, Wilder said: “Kieffer Moore needs a hernia operation, kept that under the radar but the boy has not been great for the last three or four weeks from a physical point of view.
"When people have a nip at him, they need to know that. Kieffer has been battling away with this issue.
"He’ll be out for two to three weeks after the operation, but he’ll potentially be involved tomorrow.”
Moore’s attitude is in stark contrast to that of Anis Slimane who returns to Sheffield United tomorrow after making his loan move to Norwich City permanent this week.
Wilder revealed the Tunisian international effectively downed tools last season and refused to play.
“Last year he’d have checked out, players were checking out,” said Wilder, comparing the characters of Slimane and Moore.
“This is the quality we have in this group.
“He (Moore) has been struggling physically but he’s willing to put his hand up, and he’s not checked out.
“Players have been willing to run through brick walls for myself, the badge and the staff - and that’s what we’ll need the remaining 20 games.”
