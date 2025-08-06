Hull City transfer news: Oli McBurnie lured by 'something special'

Oli McBurnie said it had to be "something special" to return to English football after a year in Spain, and his new three-year contract at Hull City is a vote of confidence in the Tigers.

The Leeds-born forward left Sheffield United for Las Palmas last summer, but was released at the end of last season.

Hull were always interested in a player who cost the Blades £20m in 2019, but faced competition from them and another of his former clubs, Swansea City.

But the Tigers hit financial troubles this summer which meant that as well as having to persuade McBurnie, they also had to convince the Football League their lucrative contract offer was viable.

On top of the three years, Hull have the option of a fourth.

“I’m buzzing. It’s been a long time coming," said McBurnie, who came through Bradford City’s youth set-up and also had a spell at Barnsley. "Everyone has worked really hard to get to this point. A big thank you to Jared (Dublin, Hull's sporting director), the owner (Acun Ilicali) and the manager (Sergej Jakirovic) for getting it done.

“Jared spoke to me at the end of last season. I was in Spain last year, and from the start that for me to come back to England, it had to be something special.

“I needed to come back for something that excites me, and is right for me and my family.

SPEACIAL APPEAL: Oli McBurnie is excited to join Hull City (Image courtesy of Hull City)

“When I spoke to the manager, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Can you score me 15 goals?’

“I’ll try to use my experience to help some of the younger boys in that leadership role. I’ll put myself about, make it hard for defenders and chip in with some goals.”

Goals were a major problem for Hull last season, scoring 44 times in 46 games as they avoided relegation on goal difference.