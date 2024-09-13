Chris Wilder is confident Sheffield United's fans will give Anel Ahmedhodzic their full backing despite a difficult 2024 on and off the field.

Linked with moves in the last two transfer windows, the Bosnian has reaffirmed his commitment and will be in the team at Hull City for Friday's Championship game.

But his football in the second half of last season was well below the standards set in a wonderful debut campaign, and led to him losing the captain's armband.

Further insight into why Ahmedhodzic struggled came from him "reluctantly" revealing he had cut contact with his father Mirsad, complaining of "manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day".

In the Blades' last game, two days after the transfer window closed, home fans warmly greeted an excellent first-half run to track Vakoun Bayo and a big tackle at the end of it in a 1-0 win over Watford. Wilder expects it is a sign of things.

"Anel's done great here since he came, it was a great signing and we talked about the second part of last season where he was off it a little bit," said Wilder, who made him captain in the absence of John Egan and Chris Basham in December but reversed the decision in March.

“When you look at footballers, supporters see them on a Tuesday and a Saturday but there's quite a lot of things happening in their lives. I know he'll get the full support of me, the staff and his fellow players.

"He's a popular guy and most importantly the Sheffield United fans are seeing this unfold as well. I'm sure they'll get behind him and he'll get their full backing, starting at Hull City.”

OFF-FIELD ISSUES: Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic

Wilder said it was important fans understood the effects often unreported off-field issues can have.

“When you're speaking about Champions League clubs coming in for you, everyone's got to respect that," said Wilder.

“He earned the right for the likes of Napoli and other clubs to be interested in him.

"I understood it and we talked him through it. I don't know if disappointed is the right word that the deal didn't come off, but he's ambitious. I have ambition and I want the players to have ambition, for our club and for themselves.

“It was a disappointing second half of the season, we had a chat about that.

"He had another incident this pre-season with his house which is upsetting for him and his family.

"He's playing really well, he's settled down and made his statement.

"He wants to concentrate on football, I want to and hopefully we get performances out of him like we have done all season."

With summer signing Tyrese Campbell and the fit-again Rhys Norrington-Davies getting important minutes for the under-21s during the international break, Jamie Shackleton’s belated debut against Watford and apparently no lasting issues from those who were away, Wilder's options are improving.

"(Campbell) got a hat-trick in the 21s, Shackleton's getting there," said Wilder. "There were minutes for Rhys Norrington-Davies against Watford, he was outstanding.