All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Jack Robinson completes Sheffield United set of players signing up after being offered new contracts

Sheffield United have been able to retain all the players they offered contracts to this summer after Jack Robinson agreed a new two-year deal.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST

With only £20m thought to be available for new recruits this summer, it was important to manager Paul Heckingbottom that the Blades were able to retain as many of last season's promotion-winning squad as possible.

Although offers were not put out to all those whose deals expired at the end of last season as Heckingbottom hoped, those who were have signed up after Robinson followed the lead of John Fleck and Ben Osborn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robinson was probably earmarked to be second choice left-sided centre-back for last season but his consistent performances meant that when loanee Ciaran Clark got fully fit after a spate of early-season injury problems he was unable to displace the 29-year-old Merseysider.

Most Popular

Robinson made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

He initially joined in January 2020 to provide competition for Jack O'Connell, who suffered a very serious knee injury months later.

"I really enjoy playing at Bramall Lane and I'm glad we have sorted my contract out to enable me to concentrate on preparing for what is going to be an exciting season back in the top flight," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The B;ades triggered one-year extensions in the contracts of Oliver Norwood, Oliver McBurnie, Wes Foderingham and Ismaila Coulibaly but released O'Connell, captain Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon.

KEY FIGURE: Jack Robinson (right) established himself as the first choice on the left of Sheffield United's back three last seasonKEY FIGURE: Jack Robinson (right) established himself as the first choice on the left of Sheffield United's back three last season
KEY FIGURE: Jack Robinson (right) established himself as the first choice on the left of Sheffield United's back three last season

Rotherham United have expressed their interest in centre-forward Sharp, whilst Stevens joined Stoke City on a free transfer on Wednesday.

Related topics:Jack RobinsonPaul HeckingbottomJack O'ConnellBilly SharpRotherham UnitedBen OsbornJohn Fleck