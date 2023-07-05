Sheffield United have been able to retain all the players they offered contracts to this summer after Jack Robinson agreed a new two-year deal.

With only £20m thought to be available for new recruits this summer, it was important to manager Paul Heckingbottom that the Blades were able to retain as many of last season's promotion-winning squad as possible.

Although offers were not put out to all those whose deals expired at the end of last season as Heckingbottom hoped, those who were have signed up after Robinson followed the lead of John Fleck and Ben Osborn.

Robinson was probably earmarked to be second choice left-sided centre-back for last season but his consistent performances meant that when loanee Ciaran Clark got fully fit after a spate of early-season injury problems he was unable to displace the 29-year-old Merseysider.

Robinson made 32 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

He initially joined in January 2020 to provide competition for Jack O'Connell, who suffered a very serious knee injury months later.

"I really enjoy playing at Bramall Lane and I'm glad we have sorted my contract out to enable me to concentrate on preparing for what is going to be an exciting season back in the top flight," he said.

The B;ades triggered one-year extensions in the contracts of Oliver Norwood, Oliver McBurnie, Wes Foderingham and Ismaila Coulibaly but released O'Connell, captain Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens and Kyron Gordon.