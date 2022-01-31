Manager Paul Heckingbottom says the 26-year-old will bring competition, versatility and experiences to his team's defensive line after joining on loan from Brentford until the end of the season.

"We are delighted to bring in Charlie, he offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light," said the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager. "He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the back line, whether we play with three or four at the back."

GOODE SIGNING: Charlie Goode poses with his new strip

Goode has made four Premier League starts this season, all on the right of a back three. He has also come off the bench twice, and started two League Cup ties.

He was also part of the Brentford team which won last season's Championship play-offs, which must now be his new club's goal after giving their promotion rivals a headstart. He was an unused substitute in all three matches, having made four starts and four substitute appearances during the regular campaign.

With Jack O'Connell battling a long-term knee injury and Ben Davies having had a disrupted time of it since joining on loan from Liverpool in August, the Blades have been light at the back this season, compared to a wealth of options up front.

Goode was part of Fulham's youth system but began his senior career in non-league football with Hendon, where he represented England C.

A move to Northampton Town, where he also tasted play-off success - this time as a starter in the League Two final - earned him a £1m move to the Bees.

Goode is only the Blades' second addition of the window after Adam Davies.