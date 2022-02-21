Jayden Bogle's Sheffield United season over and David McGoldrick's may be too

INJURY: Sheffield United wing-back Jayden Bogle

Sheffield United wing-back Bogle will go under the knife to cure a knee problem manager Paul Heckingbottom had been hoping to manage without the need for surgery, and striker McGoldrick is also set for an operation on his thigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-forward Rhian Brewster had already been ruled out for the season with a hamstring problem.

On Bogle, Heckingbottom revealed: "He’s going for an operation which will rule him out virtually for the season. You’re looking at six months which is a big blow.

"We were all delighted with him and it’s a big blow for him because he was enjoying his football and playing well.

"He’s got a cartilage problem. It was sore and he was struggling to decelerate, at Birmingham he was struggling in the last 20 (minutes). Scans showed some problems with his cartilage and where it is, and possible long-term effects if it’s not dealt with. We have to consider that.

"We hoped we could manage it between now and the end of the season but the consultation and the news knocked everyone for six."

On McGoldrick, he added: "We’re speaking about surgery for him as well, he’s booked in for (Tuesday). In our mind he’s not available for the season.

"It doesn’t add much more time on than if we manage it, so the decision was taken to hopefully prevent it ever happening again."

Bogle has had a good season and has flourished since the Blades began consistently playing with wing-backs - the position he was signed to play - when Heckingbottom took over in November.

McGoldrick's season has been more bitty, with three consecutive starts his longest run in the side, and the result has been only two, albeit decisive, goals.

Sheffield United do at least have a deep squad, with George Baldock a proven alternative for Bogle - albeit perhaps not for Wednesday's game at home to Blackburn Rovers where he, Chris Basham and Rhys Norrington-Davies are injury doubs.

With left wing-back Enda Stevens still out and Ben Osborn only back in training on Monday, the Blades are short of options there for the midweek games.