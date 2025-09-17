Mellower Chris Wilder happy to work with a Sheffield United director of football

Chris Wilder says he has a more collaborative approach than when he first managed Sheffield United, as the club consider whether to install a director of football above him.

The 57-year-old arrived in a strong position for his third spell as manager this week after the sacking of Ruben Selles.

It is only three months since Wilder was sacked by the Championship club's owners, partly over a disagreement about a transfer policy heavily reliant on artificial intelligence.

Having asked him to return, they are considering bringing in a senior figure as a bridge between the board and the manager. The Wilder who came to the club as a rising young manager in 2016 might not have looked so kindly on the idea, but he says he has changed.

“Anything to improve the running of the football club,” he insisted.

“The narrative is I want to do everything. That is completely wrong. I've got ideas and like to use my experience to help and collaborate.

“Ultimately, my name goes on it but there's a lot of people involved in the decision-making. Everything has to go through board approval.

“The enthusiasm is as strong as when I first got the job at Alfreton.

“But I want to work with good people and we're on the same page.

“So if the club goes down that road and we all collaborate, there'll be times where not everything meets eye to eye, but I'll give my opinion and hopefully help the club through the experience I've gained.

“When you're making your way in the game you want to work at the top and be as ambitious as you possibly can. There's a different feeling to me now. I just want to turn this around.

“If I'm part of something that succeeds it'll fill me with an enormous amount of pride.

“Discussions are ongoing at senior management level and when the time's right I'm sure out of respect that the ownership will consult me.

“But moving forward, there's nothing that I'm scared of. I'm not afraid to collaborate with good people to make us better.”

Asked if he had changed his mindset, he said: “I'm not here to win a popularity contest, I'm here to win games. I don't have to pander to or appease the football world.

“You always have to manage up, manage sideways, manage below or whatever it is. There's a load of things connected to being a leader and being a manager. But sometimes people fall out.

“There's maybe a little bit of a mellowing but still, you want the right things to be done to get the club going in right direction.”

Wilder, who said he came close to other manager’s jobs in the summer, was asked if any other club had approached him under these circumstances, whether he would tell them “they had made their bed, lie in it.”

“Probably, yeah,” he said.

His priority is getting things right on the field at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, and there are some glaring issues to deal with.

“We're bottom of the league in duels, bottom three or four in terms of running stats,” he pointed out. “The game doesn't change, the fight the players have to show. That shows that they're not fighting at the moment and not running around.

“This is a strong group of players that I believe if led right and given the right processes, getting back to the culture of what has made us a decent side, (can succeed).

“Putting them in the right positions will be key. Making sure they win the battles, the headers, win the races and play.”

He also needs to get the best out of Gustavo Hamer – 2024-25 Championship player of the season under him but on the bench for Selles' final game, at Ipswich Town.

“We need him at the top of the pitch, whether as a 10 or off a side – combinations, slide balls, crosses, assists, goals, big moments,” he said.