SHEFFIELD United’s players have handled adversity pretty adeptly so far in 2024-25.

A two-point penalty before a ball was kicked for starters and there have been numerous issues during the first half of a season which has the tantalising potential to be special.

The current week brings its own challenges by way of three games in six days, including tonight’s long trip to Millwall, who turned over the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in their last midweek home fixture on November 6.

The schedule is not kind, but Chris Wilder is cracking on. And should United enjoy a successful week and go onto be smiling come May, they might just recall this particular period with fondness.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder acknowledges the fans after the final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wilder, whose side chiselled out a gutsy point at top-six aspirant West Brom on Sunday and finish off with a home game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, said: "There will definitely be changes this week because of the schedule.

"Yet again, we are the ones feeling it a little bit because of the Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday scenario. We’ve got to come through it.

"These are all tests that are part and parcel of being a successful side. If you want to be successful at the end of the season, then you have to come through these weeks.

"Yet again, Millwall have a day on us and Plymouth will on Saturday as well.

"It was a great effort on Sunday and a quick turnaround and down the road and back in the early hours of Thursday morning and preparing for another game on Saturday.”

United’s rearguard options are boosted by the return from suspension of central defensive duo Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic for the appointment in the capital, although Wilder admits he has a decision to make due to the impressive recent form of Jack Robinson.

The club captain has started the Blades' last three matches after returning to the starting line-up for the game against Oxford United on November 26.

There is mixed news up front with form striker Tyrese Campbell, who has netted six goals in his last eight matches, being a major doubt with a hamstring/back issue.

Any loss of Campbell would be assuaged by the availability of Kieffer Moore, back in the frame after being out since November 5 with a calf problem sustained in shortly after coming on as a substitute in the game against Bristol City with Rhian Brewster also in the mix following his comeback from the bench at The Hawthorns.

Brewster had been out of action with a thigh issue that he picked up early last month.

Wilder added: "The skipper (Robinson) was out of the team for a long time and now he’s in and he’s playing really well.

"I have got a big decision to make a centre-half.

"Kieffer coming back in as well; a big signing for us in terms of stature and experience.

"We were missing four of our most influential players, I suppose, on Sunday. "Four internationals in their own right at different levels. The difficult part is you cannot squeeze them all into 11.

"I’m delighted if I have got really tough decisions. The hardest part of the job is keeping the boys onside that aren't playing as well and involved, which we do. I always feel that’s a massive part of my job as well.

"The message when we set out at the start of the season was that this wasn’t going to be a 11, 12, 13-man effort, it’s going to take everybody. This week is a prime example.

"The message is the majority will get minutes over these next two games.

"It’s important that the players who haven’t been involved stay as focused as much as the players who have been playing the majority of the games.”

United’s medical staff will assess Campbell ahead of the trip south after he came off shortly before the hour mark on Sunday and was replaced by Ryan One.

On Campbell, Wilder said: "It’s tight and stiff, so he’s a doubt.

"Yet again, we will give him as much time as possible to try and loosen that one up.

"It’s a concern for us as he’s been outstanding as well. He’ll be a big miss if he doesn’t make it, but we’ve got another 24ish hours to loosen that up. He will be having plenty of work on that to get him hopefully ready.

"These things happen. He’s been complaining of a bit of an issue with his back which obviously leads right the way back into your body and down your hamstring.

"He felt his hamstrings tighten up and he was having extensive work before and at half-time on his back. Fingers crossed.

"The plus point is we have Rhian and Kieffer back, so both of those boys will be involved."

United face a Millwall side seeking to hit back at the first available juncture after suffering their first defeat in 10 Championship matches last weekend, a 1-0 reverse to Coventry City at The Den.