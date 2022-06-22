Millwall will work 'incredibly hard' to sign Oli Burke from Championship rivals Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED forward Oli Burke is in talks with Millwall about a permanent move to London - with Lions boss Gary Rowett admitting that the Championship club are working 'incredibly hard' to make that happen.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:27 pm

Burke, who had had a difficult and injury-hot time since joining the Blades from West Brom, made 14 appearances in a loan spell with the Lions in the second half of last term.

He is down the pecking order with United and a move to the capital could free up funds for manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Speaking to the media in London, Rowett said: “Oli had a good time here last season. If Sheffield United decide that he’s not part of their plans, then of course he’s the type of player that we’d like to bring back in.

Sheffield United striker Oliver Burke.

“It’s the level of player that we’d like to try and bring in this summer, and we’ll work incredibly hard to make that happen.

“It’s easy to look and say that we haven’t done much yet, but there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes that I believe will come to fruition in the next week.”

