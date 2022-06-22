Burke, who had had a difficult and injury-hot time since joining the Blades from West Brom, made 14 appearances in a loan spell with the Lions in the second half of last term.

He is down the pecking order with United and a move to the capital could free up funds for manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Speaking to the media in London, Rowett said: “Oli had a good time here last season. If Sheffield United decide that he’s not part of their plans, then of course he’s the type of player that we’d like to bring back in.

Sheffield United striker Oliver Burke.

“It’s the level of player that we’d like to try and bring in this summer, and we’ll work incredibly hard to make that happen.