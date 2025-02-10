Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United should not need long to put right their performance against Portsmouth because it was the exception rather than the rule.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A side with four mid-season signings in the XI and Rob Holding making a debut from the bench went second in the Championship with a 2-1 win over Portsmouth.

The Blades must learn quickly with Middlesbrough visiting Bramall Lane on Wednesday looking to do a league double over them, but Wilder is unconcerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no time and it doesn't need a lot," he said. "It just needs a review quickly and get ourselves right. I've got decisions to make, picking a team for Wednesday.

"If it was a stock standard performance we'd be that team that a lot of people said at the start of the season we’d be, sliding right the way through off the back of last season.

"It's a little bit of... not a one-off, but in that categoryish."

Where it went right for his team was Gustavo Hamer and substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scoring goals either side of one for Connor Oglivie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

As for where it went wrong, Wilder said: "I thought the two midfield players got stretched, Hamza (Choudhury) dropped between the two centre-halves too quickly, we never played forward enough.

"They wanted us to play square and back, and we played into their hands. Then we have to shell it.

"The two centre-forwards never held the ball up when it went into them, we weren't positive enough in terms of our passing.

"I thought the back four were poor defensively, the midfield players never saw corner runs out, we were too deep in possession."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POSITIVE: Gustavo Hamer (centre) puts Sheffield United ahead (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

For one of the few times in his second spell as manager, Wilder played two centre-forwards, with Tom Cannon off Tyrese Campbell.

"We should have done better but the service was poor," he argued.